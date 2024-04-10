Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $11.85. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 93,611 shares traded.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.