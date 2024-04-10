Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 17th (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of CPBI stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.87.
Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.
About Central Plains Bancshares
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.
