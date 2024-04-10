Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 17th (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Central Plains Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CPBI stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

About Central Plains Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Plains Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

