CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 518.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after buying an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,163,000 after buying an additional 802,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.83. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

