CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

