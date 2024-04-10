CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

