CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 923 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Crocs were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,646,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,635,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.24. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

