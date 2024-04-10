Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $183.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

