Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Teleflex worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $223.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.78. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

