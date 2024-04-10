Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

