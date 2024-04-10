Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 285 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $70,174,000. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 306,755 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,184,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,712,000 after purchasing an additional 284,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.11 and a 12-month high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

