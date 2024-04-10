Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 302 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Up 0.8 %

ALLE opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

