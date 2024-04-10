Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 354 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

