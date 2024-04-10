Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories
In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
NYSE:BIO opened at $339.60 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $494.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
