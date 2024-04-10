Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $339.60 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $494.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

