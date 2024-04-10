Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.