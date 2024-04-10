Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.32. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,707,953 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIFR

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 358,897 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 256,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.