Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group's revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CFG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

