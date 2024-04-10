City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of City worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in City by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,935. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

