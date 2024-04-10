Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 31,048 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,760.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -28.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Featured Stories

