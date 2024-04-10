Claire Marie Yenicay Sells 31,048 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Marie Yenicay sold 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $383,753.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,760.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a positive return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth about $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSQ
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Townsquare Media
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.