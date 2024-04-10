Claire Spofford Sells 4,188 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.Jill alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $24,384.36.

J.Jill Stock Performance

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JILL

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.