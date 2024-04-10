Claire Spofford Sells 4,188 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $24,384.36.
J.Jill Stock Performance
Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About J.Jill
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
