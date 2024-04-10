Claire Spofford Sells 812 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $24,384.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,497.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72.
J.Jill Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE JILL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. William Blair assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
