Claire Spofford Sells 812 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 812 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $24,384.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,497.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.Jill alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72.

J.Jill Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JILL opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.Jill by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 142,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. William Blair assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JILL

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.