Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after buying an additional 477,746 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

