CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 235.50 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 234.54 ($2.97), with a volume of 11731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.52 ($2.94).

Specifically, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($381.72). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($381.72). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($380.74). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 504 shares of company stock valued at $90,230. Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMC Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6,025.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

