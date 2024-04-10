CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.18.

Get CME Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.