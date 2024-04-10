CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Karen Detoro Sells 2,778 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Detoro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Karen Detoro sold 2,666 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $72,301.92.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Karen Detoro sold 1,307 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $35,210.58.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 179,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

