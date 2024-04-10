Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $72.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

