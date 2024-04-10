Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$1.88 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

