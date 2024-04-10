Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $333.2 million-$346.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.5 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

