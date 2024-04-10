Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.90.

SID has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SID opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

