Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 198 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.84 and a 200-day moving average of $220.12. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

