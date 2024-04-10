Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

