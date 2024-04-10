Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,363 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.