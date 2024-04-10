Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META stock opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.60.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

