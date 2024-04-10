Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.