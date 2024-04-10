Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

