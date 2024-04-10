Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,838 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.81 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

