Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 435 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $358.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

