Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

