Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

IPG stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

