Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $332,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

