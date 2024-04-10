Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

