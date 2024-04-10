Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $363,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

