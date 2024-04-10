Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $236,000 in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.