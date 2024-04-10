Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 446,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,082,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,922,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EW opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.