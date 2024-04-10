Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,507,000 after acquiring an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.