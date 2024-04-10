Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,395,000 after purchasing an additional 170,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

PEG opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $510,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

