Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.59 and its 200 day moving average is $474.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.