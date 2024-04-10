Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

