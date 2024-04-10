Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 133 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $180.54 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

