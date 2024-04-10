Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 123,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE NVO opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $560.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.