Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,004 shares of company stock worth $17,922,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

