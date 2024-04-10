Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

